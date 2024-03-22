Shooting And Blast Reported At Concert Hall

By Jason Hall

March 22, 2024

Generic police lights and yellow police tape at crime scene
Photo: Getty Images

At least a dozen people were killed during an apparent shooting and blast at a Russian concert hall on Friday (March 22), which is reported to be the deadliest terror attack to take place in the country in years, Russian media confirmed via the Guardian.

Several gunmen in combat fatigues were reported to have burst into Crocus City Hall in Moscow and fired automatic weapons at the crowd, which caused a massive blaze and huge plumes of black smoke as shown in videos posted online.

Videos shared online showed at least four people in combat fatigues firing weapons during the incident. The suspects were also reported to have detonated explosives, which led to a blast being heard in other videos shared online.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin referred to the incident as a "great tragedy." Andrei Vorobyov, the governor of the Moscow region, confirmed he was en route to the scene and planned to set up a task force to deal with damages, but didn't provide additional details, ABC News reports.

Russian emergency services issued a statement obtained by the Guardian confirming at least 50 ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

“The attackers presumably opened fire at the entrance to the building during a concert, using automatic weapons, and then a fire began in the building,” the statement reads.

The motive for the attack wasn't immediately made clear as of Friday.

