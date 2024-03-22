Shooting And Blast Reported At Concert Hall

At least a dozen people were killed during an apparent shooting and blast at a Russian concert hall on Friday (March 22), which is reported to be the deadliest terror attack to take place in the country in years, Russian media confirmed via the Guardian.

Several gunmen in combat fatigues were reported to have burst into Crocus City Hall in Moscow and fired automatic weapons at the crowd, which caused a massive blaze and huge plumes of black smoke as shown in videos posted online.

Videos shared online showed at least four people in combat fatigues firing weapons during the incident. The suspects were also reported to have detonated explosives, which led to a blast being heard in other videos shared online.