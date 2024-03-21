Third Chiefs Parade Shooting Suspect Charged With Murder

A third suspect has been charged with murder in relation to the fatal shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade last month.

Terry Young, 20, was charged with murder in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action, the Jackson County prosecutor's office announced in a statement obtained by CBS News on Thursday (March 21). Young is currently in custody and prosecutors requested that he be held on a cash bond of $1 million.

Lyndell Mays, 23, and Dominic Miller, were both charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, Baker confirmed, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker previously announced via ABC News. Mays admitted to initially pulling his gun and shooting first during an argument with Miller, whom he had never previously met.

A bullet from Miller's gun struck Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the lone victim killed during the incident, which also resulted in at least 22 other injuries. Both Mays and Miller are being held on a $1 million bond.

The department also announced that a third juvenile, identified as a 15-year-old boy, was charged in relation to the case on Thursday, having previously charged two other minors. The 15-year-old, who remains in custody, was charged in family court with two felonies, unlawful use of a weapon for allegedly shooting at a person and armed criminal action and is scheduled for a hearing in which it will be determined whether he's tried as an adult, the Office of the Juvenile Officer said in a statement obtained by CBS News.

The Chiefs were celebrating their third Super Bowl victory in the past five years days after defeating the San Francisco 49ers, 25-22, in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII, having previously defeated San Francisco, 31-20, in Super Bowl LIV. Kansas City is also the first team since the New England Patriots in 2005 to repeat as Super Bowl champions and the ninth in NFL history.