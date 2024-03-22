South Carolina Destination Named The 'Most Underrated City' In The State

Each state has its own tourist-heavy towns that see the most visitors, from big metro areas like New York City and Los Angeles, party destinations like Nashville and New Orleans or busy cities like Chicago and Orlando. However, some of the coolest attractions and memorable experiences can be found outside of these popular spots in cities that are less explored.

Love Exploring compiled a list of the "most underrated" city in each state, the "lesser-known" destinations that are worth visiting just as much as their more popular counterparts. According to the site, the most underrated city in all of South Carolina is Columbia, the state capital with numerous attractions to keep you entertained and nearby gorgeous scenery to explore.

Here's what the site had to say:

"The capital of South Carolina has countless attractions to explore, the most popular being Riverbanks Zoo & Garden, home to more than 2,000 animals and beautiful botanical gardens. One of the best things about Columbia is that it never takes too much time to escape the city. The free-to-enter, 24-hour Congaree National Park is just 30 minutes from downtown Columbia and offers 25 miles of hiking trails and plenty of opportunities for birdwatching, canoeing, and kayaking. It's also worth paying a visit to Lake Murray, where you'll find scenic landscapes and gorgeous sunsets."

Check out the full list of each state's most underrate city at loveexploring.com.