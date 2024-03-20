South Carolina Spot Named Among The 50 'Most Beautiful Places In America'

America has no shortage of breathtaking landscapes, from towering snow-capped mountains and rocky coastal shores to warm sandy deserts and ancient forests and wooded sanctuaries and sandy deserts.

Condé Nast Traveler knows the vast expanse of "America the Beautiful" is full of incredible sights, so it compiled a list of the 50 most beautiful places in the U.S., featuring must-see destinations like national parks offering stunning views of the sunrise, rolling fields full of bright flowers, lakeshores with adventurous activities and even otherworldly swamps.

Among the most gorgeous places in the country is one spot in South Carolina — the peaceful nature haven of Angel Oak. Here's what the site had to say:

"A 13-mile drive from downtown Charleston, South Carolina's Angel Oak is easily one of the most beautiful places in America. Entrance to the surrounding forest is totally free — just park in an adjacent lot and open your car door; you'll hear nothing but crickets, birdsong, and treetops rustling in the breeze."

