South Carolina Eatery Serves The Best Burger And Fries Meal In The State

Peanut butter and jelly. Chips and salsa. Bacon and eggs. Some foods just go better together. Burgers and fries are a pairing that can be found in nearly every restaurant you visit, from old-school diners and holes-in-the wall to fine dining establishments serving elevated twists on the classic combo. With so many great burger joints to choose from, how do you know where to start?

LoveFood compiled a list of the best burger and fries combo in each state, basing its decision on a variety of factors like reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience. The list is filled with incredible restaurants serving top-notch combos, "from classic hamburgers with shoestring fries, served at joints where the recipes have barely changed over decades, to more unusual creations."

According to the site, the best burger and fries meal in South Carolina can be found at the Sno-Cap Drive In, a longtime local favorite in North Augusta located at 618 West Avenue. Here's what the site had to say:

"Diners can take a trip back in time at Sno-Cap Drive In in North Augusta. It's been open since 1964 and still sports its original neon sign, red booths, and black-and-white tiled floor. When it comes to the burgers, all the components — the beef, chicken, or veggie patties, bread, and toppings — are spot on, and the seasoned fries and and Sno-Cap float are well worth indulging in."

