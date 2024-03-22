Tennessee Destination Named The 'Most Underrated City' In The State

Each state has its own tourist-heavy towns that see the most visitors, from big metro areas like New York City and Los Angeles, party destinations like Nashville and New Orleans or busy cities like Chicago and Orlando. However, some of the coolest attractions and memorable experiences can be found outside of these popular spots in cities that are less explored.

Love Exploring compiled a list of the "most underrated" city in each state, the "lesser-known" destinations that are worth visiting just as much as their more popular counterparts. According to the site, the most underrated city in all of Tennessee is Knoxville. Not just a college town, this city has a lively downtown scene with great bars and restaurants as well as nearby nature waiting to be explored.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Hugging the Tennessee river is Knoxville, where the pretty 19th-century buildings in the Market Square neighborhood make for great photos and the hip downtown is the destination for great restaurants and craft beer bars. Don't miss outdoor adventure area Urban Wilderness — there's biking and hiking, plus it's a great base for visiting the Great Smoky Mountains. College football is also a big deal here so make sure to catch a game while you're visiting."

Check out the full list of each state's most underrate city at loveexploring.com.