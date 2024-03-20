Tennessee Eatery Serves The Best Burger And Fries Meal In The State

Peanut butter and jelly. Chips and salsa. Bacon and eggs. Some foods just go better together. Burgers and fries are a pairing that can be found in nearly every restaurant you visit, from old-school diners and holes-in-the wall to fine dining establishments serving elevated twists on the classic combo. With so many great burger joints to choose from, how do you know where to start?

LoveFood compiled a list of the best burger and fries combo in each state, basing its decision on a variety of factors like reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience. The list is filled with incredible restaurants serving top-notch combos, "from classic hamburgers with shoestring fries, served at joints where the recipes have barely changed over decades, to more unusual creations."

According to the site, the best burger and fries meal in Tennessee can be found at Emmy Squared. This Nashville eatery is mostly known for slinging out delicious slices of pizza, but it's burgers, specifically the Le Big Matt, are not to be missed.

Emmy Squared has multiple locations around the country, including several in Nashville. Find your nearest location by visiting the website.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Emmy Squared might be known for its pizzas, but the burgers are also exceptional. The go-to order among customers is Le Big Matt: two beef patties served in a pretzel bun with American cheese, greens, pickles, and special Sammy Sauce. All burgers are served with waffle fries, which can be customized with kewpie mayo, okonomiyaki barbecue sauce, and bonito flakes."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see where else you can find other amazing burger and fries combos around the country. You can also see out previous coverage of the "most beloved" burger joint in the state to find another local favorite.