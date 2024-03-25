Dua Lipa Announces Hometown Show At 'Special Iconic Venue'
By Sarah Tate
March 25, 2024
Dua Lipa may have traveled around the world performing in some pretty great venues, but as the saying goes, there's no place like home. In fact, the London-born singer is heading back to the U.K. later this year for a special hometown show at an "iconic venue."
On Monday (March 25), the "Levitating" singer announced on social media that she is taking over Royal Albert Hall in London on October 17, 2024, where she will also perform some new music from her soon-to-be-released album.
"HOMETOWN!! so excited to announce I'll be doing a show at The Royal Albert Hall on October 17th this year," she wrote. "This is such a special iconic venue and I can't wait to share these songs live with you..."
HOMETOWN !! so excited to announce I’ll be doing a show at The Royal Albert Hall on October 17th this year 🫀🫀🫀this is such a special iconic venue and I can’t wait to share these songs live with you, everyone in the UK and Ireland who pre-orders the album via the official store… pic.twitter.com/n7i0CbHFcm— DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) March 25, 2024
Dua is gearing up to release her third studio album titled Radical Optimism in May, a follow-up to her lauded sophomore effort Future Nostalgia that dropped in 2020. When announcing the new album, also sharing the ocean sunset cover art, she shared what the term radical optimism means to her and how it really "resonated" with her when she learned about it years ago.
"It struck me — the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm," she said.
Radical Optimism drops May 3.