Dua Lipa Announces Hometown Show At 'Special Iconic Venue'

Dua Lipa may have traveled around the world performing in some pretty great venues, but as the saying goes, there's no place like home. In fact, the London-born singer is heading back to the U.K. later this year for a special hometown show at an "iconic venue."

On Monday (March 25), the "Levitating" singer announced on social media that she is taking over Royal Albert Hall in London on October 17, 2024, where she will also perform some new music from her soon-to-be-released album.

"HOMETOWN!! so excited to announce I'll be doing a show at The Royal Albert Hall on October 17th this year," she wrote. "This is such a special iconic venue and I can't wait to share these songs live with you..."