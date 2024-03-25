Foo Fighters Pay Tribute To Taylor Hawkins On Anniversary Of His Death

Monday (March 25) marks the second anniversary of Taylor Hawkins' untimely passing, and the Foo Fighters commemorated their beloved drummer with a simple tribute on social media. The band shared a black and white photo of Hawkins on Instagram with a heart emoji as the caption.

The Foos took some time off to regroup following Hawkins' death in 2022, and have since released an album (2023's But Here We Are). Josh Freese is currently playing drums for the band, which got back out on the road last year and have another massive tour in the works this summer. See the Foos' tribute to Hawkins and a full list of US 2024 tour dates below.