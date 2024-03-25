Katy Perry Jokingly Reveals Which Song She 'Can Never Sing' Again

Katy Perry is jokingly revealing which popular song of her she can "never sing" again — and it's all thanks to Kelly Clarkson.

Clarkson is known for her stunning covers of songs performed during the "Kellyoke" segment on The Kelly Clarkson Show, and her recent rendition of Perry's 2012 song "Wide Awake" is no different. The "Stronger" singer recently shared a video on Instagram of her performing the track on her show, and it grabbed the attention of the song's original singer who jumped into the comments with a hilarious response.

"ok dang I can never sing that again," Perry wrote.

Others in the comments were quick to reply to the American Idol judge, saying that both she and Clarkson "slay" while some pointed out that there should be a duet between the powerhouse musicians, "you two need to do a song together."

While many commenters praised Clarkson's performance of "Wide Awake," there were some who said the original will always be their favorite. "This is my favorite song of yours and I feel every second when I [listen] to your version," one commenter wrote. "I love Kelly and the cover was amazing but I could never change your version."

Check out the video below to see Clarkson's take on Perry's song.