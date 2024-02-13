Katy Perry Reveals When She's Leaving 'American Idol'

Katy Perry has revealed her plans to say goodbye to American Idol. During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the pop star revealed that season 22 will be her last on the judges panel.

"This fall, in September, I'm going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio... so I think this will probably be my last season for Idol," Perry told host Jimmy Kimmel. She went on to add, "I mean, I love Idol so much. It's connected me with the heart of America, but I need to feel that pulse of my own beat."