North Carolina Destination Among 'Most Scenic Mountain Towns' In The U.S.

North Carolina has a vast and varied landscape, from sandy shores along the coast offering a beachside escape to forests stretching out for miles along the Appalachian mountains. In fact, you don't even have to leave the state for a memorable experience at one of the most gorgeous mountain towns in the entire country.

A list compiled by Yard Barker of the 13 most scenic mountain towns in the U.S. ranks North Carolina's very own mountainside haven of Asheville among the best, joining the likes of Telluride and Aspen in Colorado, Big Sky in Montana, Sitka in Alaska and the Lake Tahoe area. It was even recently named the "most underrated city" in all of North Carolina.

Here's what the site has to say about what makes Asheville a special place to visit:

"The Blue Ridge Mountains might not be everyone's first thought for a getaway, but Asheville is a great place for vacation. Amazing scenery, delicious restaurants, and trendy shops and galleries await you in this quirky mountain town. It's also home to many popular music venues should you want to catch a favorite artist in a beautiful place."

