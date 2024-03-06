2 North Carolina Towns Crowned Among The South's 'Prettiest' Beach Towns

North Carolina is home to some of the country's most absolutely stunning beachfront towns, from under-the-radar beaches to small towns perfect for a summer vacation. With so many beaches dotting the coast, there is no shortage of beautiful places to relax and unwind in the sun.

Southern Living looked around the South to find the most gorgeous coastal havens to compile a list of the "prettiest" beach towns in the region, from historic landmarks in Florida to quirk spots in Mississippi. Among the beautiful destinations on the list are two locales right here in North Carolina.

The first North Carolina town to get a shoutout is Southport, which the site as better than a "scenic postcard" with its "white cottages with red roofs, stately sea captains' homes, two lighthouses, and water in seemingly every direction."

A short drive up the coast will get you to the other Tar Heel State locale named one of the prettiest beach towns in the South: Carolina Beach. Not only can visitors enjoy a walk along the boardwalk or visit to one of the incredible restaurants or bars, but the site states, "this classic summer vacation spot is also home to natural gifts, including Carolina Beach State Park, with some of the area's finest fishing and the Flytrap Trail, named for the carnivorous Venus Flytrap plants along its path."

See the full list at southernliving.com to read up on more of the best beach towns in the South.