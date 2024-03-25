Pennsylvania Eatery Named 'Most Expensive Restaurant' In The Entire State

You deserve to treat yourself! If you've been searching for your next fancy date night location, or for an upscale place to eat out with friends and family, look no further than the most expensive place to dine in your state. While many restaurants pride themselves with fine dining accreditations, only one is known far and wide for being the most expensive around. Despite the intimidating prices of various menu items compromised of the highest quality ingredients, something about this eatery keeps customers coming back for more!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the most expensive restaurant in all of Pennsylvania is Barclay Prime located in Philadelphia.

Here's what LoveFood had to say about the most expensive restaurant in the entire state:

"Philly cheesesteak is, of course, the city’s most famous culinary creation, but how about a super-posh take on the fast food favorite that costs a cool $140? The Barclay Prime Cheesesteak is one of the priciest mains on the menu at this elegant, library-style restaurant in Rittenhouse Square. Mind you, the beef is wagyu rib-eye, the cheese is truffled, and it’s topped with foie gras. For an extra touch of luxury, it comes with half a bottle of Champagne too. At the even higher end, there are various Japanese wagyu steaks on the menu for over $200, plus a seafood platter for $185."

