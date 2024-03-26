Decision Made On Dak Prescott's Future With Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott reportedly "have a mutual understanding of his contract situation" and a long-term offer hasn't been made, setting him up for free agency next offseason, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Tuesday (March 26).

"The #Cowboys and QB Dak Prescott have a mutual understanding of his contract situation, sources say, with no offers from Dallas despite him being in a contract year. Owner Jerry Jones said, 'We are where we are, locked and loaded for this year' [during the NFL Annual Meeting]. No indication a deal is coming," Rapoport wrote on his X account.

Earlier this month, the Cowboys and Prescott, 30, agreed to a reworked contract to create an additional $4 million in salary cap space in 2024, ESPN's Field Yates reported on March 18.