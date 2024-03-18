Dak Prescott, Cowboys Rework Contract: Report

The Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott have reportedly agreed to a reworked contract to create an additional $4 million in salary cap space in 2024, ESPN's Field Yates reported Monday (March 18) morning.

"The Cowboys converted a $5M roster bonus due to QB Dak Prescott on Sunday into a signing bonus, creating $4M in salary cap space in 2024. The move reduces Prescott’s salary cap number to $55.455M, while two extra void years were added to the deal for cap purposes (void years now through 2028). This does not prevent the team and Prescott from further negotiating a long-term extension, but provides Dallas with immediate salary cap relief," Yates wrote on his X account.