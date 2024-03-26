Illinois Spot Named 'Best Summer Vacation Destination' In The State

By Logan DeLoye

March 26, 2024

Chicago North Side Beach with Lifeguard Tower and Skyline
Photo: iStockphoto

Have you solidified your summer travel plans?

Spring is finally here and that means that summer is just around the corner. The sunshine season is on the horizon, and what better way to build anticipation for warm weather and exploration than by planning a trip to the most sought after summer vacation destination in Illinois. There are a handful of fun places to adventure to across the state, but only one stood out from all the rest.

If you're in the process of planning 2024 summer travels with friends, family, or even a solo trip, look no further than this popular Illinois gem!

According to a list compiled by Travel Pulse, the best summer vacation destination in Illinois is Chicago. Travel Pulse praised this top-notch location for its endless activities for the whole family.

Here's what Travel Pulse had to say about the best summer vacation destination in the entire state:

"Is it the endless list of food festivals, concerts, sporting events and cultural gatherings that makes the Windy City so wonderful in summer? Or is it the fact that Chicago embraces summer with a gusto unparalleled in the Midwest? A little bit of both and the urban beaches that bubble over with fun when the sun comes out are the icing on the cake."

For a continued list of the best summer vacation destinations across the country visit travelpulse.com.

