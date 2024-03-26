Jets May Be Forced Into Surprising Situation With Zach Wilson, Owner Says

The New York Jets will "keep" quarterback Zach Wilson if they're unable to trade him, team owner Woody Johnson revealed to reporters during the NFL Annual Meetings in Orlando, Florida, on Monday (March 25).

“If we don’t trade him, we’re going to keep him,” Johnson said when asked of Wilson's status via the New York Post.

The Jets granted Wilson, 24, the former No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, permission to seek a trade this offseason, however, his nearly $5.5 million guaranteed salary could hinder plans. New York has reportedly gotten trade offers for Wilson, but none that it liked so far, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio on Monday.

Head coach Robert Saleh declined to speak about Wilson while addressing reporters at the NFL Annual Meetings on Monday, deferring all decisions to general manager Joe Douglas. Johnson had previously stated, "We need a backup quarterback," during the NFL Honors ceremony earlier this year, adding, "We didn't have one last year."

Wilson took over as the Jets' quarterback after veteran Aaron Rodgers, who was acquired in a blockbuster trade last April, suffered a season-ending injury on the first drive of the 2023 NFL season. The former No. 2 overall pick went 4-7 as a starter, throwing for 2,271 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions on 221 of 368 passing, eventually being benched late in the season.