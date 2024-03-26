Korn Announce Massive North American Tour: Are They Coming To Your City?

When Korn announced a one-night-only event in Los Angeles to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their self-titled debut album, fans were begging for a full-blown tour. On Tuesday (March 26), that wish was granted.

The band is hitting the road with Gojira and Spiritbox this September and October, on a trek that includes a headlining spot at the Louder Than Life festival on September 29, and the special LA show on October 5, which will also feature performances by Evanescence, Daron Malakian and Scars On Broadway, and Vended. See the full list of tour dates below.

Korn 2024 North American Tour Dates

09/12 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre #

09/14 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre #

09/16 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre #

09/18 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion #

09/20 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion #

09/21 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center #

09/23 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center #

09/25 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage #

09/27 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre #

09/28 – Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre #

09/29 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life festival

10/02 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater #

10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre #

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium ^

10/06 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre #

10/08 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center #

10/10 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome #

10/12 – Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre #

10/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center #

10/16 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre #

10/18 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center #

10/20 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion #

10/21 – San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center #

10/23 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center #

10/25 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center #

10/27 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center #

# = w/ Gojira and Spiritbox

^ = w/ Evanescence, Gojira, Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway, Spiritbox, and Vended