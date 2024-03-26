Robert Pattinson & Suki Waterhouse Welcome First Child Together

Robert Pattinson is officially a dad after the actor welcomed his first child with reported fiancée Suki Waterhouse.

The 37-year-old Twilight actor and 32-year-old model were recently spotted pushing a stroller during a walk in Los Angeles, according to photos obtained by The Daily Mail. It is unclear when they welcomed their bundle of joy — neither Pattinson nor Waterhouse have confirmed the news — but the outlet noted that the couple were seen on a walk on February 24 with Waterhouse looking heavily pregnant.

The new parents kept their looks casual on their walk as a family of three, with Waterhouse wearing a long black coat, baseball cap and sunglasses while the Batman actor donned a hoodie, puffer jacket and athletic shorts, also in a cap and sunglasses.

The Daisy Jones & the Six actress confirmed in November that she was expecting her first child with her longtime parter during her set at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico, revealing her growing baby bump during an exciting moment on stage.

The couple, who have been romantically linked since 2018 and typically keep details of their relationship private, are also reportedly engaged, with a source telling People in December 2023 that marriage is important to the couple.

Congratulations to the happy family!