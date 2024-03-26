Victoria Beckham is praising her husband David Beckham for surprising her with the "best gift" as she recovers from an injury.

Victoria reportedly broke her foot during an accident at the gym in February and has been in a boot and using crutches ever since, per People. However, the Spice Girl isn't letting her injury slow her down, and with the thoughtful gift from her soccer star hubby, she'll be on the move even more.

On Monday (March 25), the fashion designer took to her Instagram Stories to show off the knee scooter David built for her to help her get around, even throwing in some customizations like a cup holder, a basket and a "bell for a belle" to keep his wife extra comfortable while she recovers. Victoria added the bell could come in handy because she can "pick up quite the speed."

"The accessories are endless. Think how much wine I can fit in this basket," she captioned one photo. Another photo of her in dressed in athleisure and modeling with the scooter and its added details saw her praising her other half's gift-giving abilities, with her captioning the snap, "The best gift my husband ever bought me!!"

The former professional soccer player recently revealed another way he has shown his wife some extra love: by getting another tattoo dedicated to her time in the Spice Girls. Though he has several tats in honor of Victoria already — as well as for their four children 25-year-old Brooklyn, 21-year-old Romeo, 19-year-old Cruz, and 12-year-old Harper — the newer ink simply reads "Posh," her nickname in the iconic English girl group.