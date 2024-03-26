Video Shows Ex-NFL QB Vince Young Getting Sucker Punched At Bar

Young was seen getting back on his feet in the footage. The Houston Police Department told TMZ Sports that it responded to a call from the bar's owner who claimed one man was hit by a drink and an elbow strike. Police said the incident stemmed from a conversation about race that escalated once he asked the patrons to leave.

No arrests were made and the man who was hit by the drink and elbow strike opted not to press charges. Young led the Texas Longhorns to a BCS National Championship Game win against USC in the 2006 Rose Bowl, widely regarded as one of the greatest games in college football history, and was a runner-up for the 2005 Heisman Trophy, which was rewarded to USC running back Reggie Bush before being vacated years later.

Young was selected by the Tennessee Titans at No. 3 overall in the 2006 NFL Draft and went 30-17 in 47 starts for the franchise during his first five NFL seasons, which included winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and making two Pro Bowl appearances (2006, 2009). The Houston native later made three starts in six appearances for the Philadelphia Eagles during his final season in 2011.

Young threw for 8,964 yards, 46 touchdowns and 51 interceptions on 755 of 1,304 passing, while also recording 1,459 yards and 12 touchdowns on 282 rushing attempts during his six-year NFL career.