Video Shows Ex-NFL QB Vince Young Getting Sucker Punched At Bar
March 26, 2024
A video shared online shows former national champion and NFL quarterback Vince Young being sucker punched during an incident at a bar earlier this year.
The surveillance footage, which was obtained and shared by TMZ Sports, shows Young in a skirmish involving several others at Tokyo Joe's Shot Bar in his hometown of Houston at around 9:00 p.m. on February 4. The retired quarterback appears to get into an argument with other patrons before words are exchanged and the situation turns physical.
A man is then seen slamming his drink into another man's face before throwing an elbow. The skirmish escalates to the other side of the bar where punches are thrown before Young caught off-guard by a haymaker that causes him to fall to the floor.
Vince Young was punched in the face and dropped, and appeared to be momentarily out during a February 4 bar fight in Texas.— michael j. babcock (@mikejbabcock) March 26, 2024
Started w/ pushing & shoving, then a drink was thrown, and Vince was eventually hit w/ a clean shot (albeit a sucker punch) while he wasn't looking. pic.twitter.com/dROYoqmwfC
Young was seen getting back on his feet in the footage. The Houston Police Department told TMZ Sports that it responded to a call from the bar's owner who claimed one man was hit by a drink and an elbow strike. Police said the incident stemmed from a conversation about race that escalated once he asked the patrons to leave.
No arrests were made and the man who was hit by the drink and elbow strike opted not to press charges. Young led the Texas Longhorns to a BCS National Championship Game win against USC in the 2006 Rose Bowl, widely regarded as one of the greatest games in college football history, and was a runner-up for the 2005 Heisman Trophy, which was rewarded to USC running back Reggie Bush before being vacated years later.
Young was selected by the Tennessee Titans at No. 3 overall in the 2006 NFL Draft and went 30-17 in 47 starts for the franchise during his first five NFL seasons, which included winning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and making two Pro Bowl appearances (2006, 2009). The Houston native later made three starts in six appearances for the Philadelphia Eagles during his final season in 2011.
Young threw for 8,964 yards, 46 touchdowns and 51 interceptions on 755 of 1,304 passing, while also recording 1,459 yards and 12 touchdowns on 282 rushing attempts during his six-year NFL career.