WATCH: Shakira Takes A Polygraph Test To See If Her 'Hips Really Do Lie'

Shakira took a lie detector test on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (March 25) to find out if her hips really do lie, and the results might surprise you. The scene was set and polygraph administrators Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon prepared for the worst as the "Hips Don't Lie" artist's hips were hooked up to the machine.

The prongs on the machine moved back and forth to the rhythm of the standout's hips to finally reveal, after years of curiosity, that Shakira's hips really don't lie! The world can now rest-assured that Shakira tells the truth and that the single is a completely factual body of work.

"It checks out. They're telling the truth," Barrymore deduced of Shakira's hips.

"Her hips really don't lie," Fallon exclaimed in shock.

"I told you," Shakira bragged to close out the segment.

The hitmaker also discussed her latest album (seizing the honor of "most-streamed album of 2024" only 24 hours after its release) with Fallon, diving into what inspired the lyrics, her children's involvement in her career, fun collabs, female empowerment, and more!