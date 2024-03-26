WATCH: Shakira Takes A Polygraph Test To See If Her 'Hips Really Do Lie'
By Logan DeLoye
March 26, 2024
Shakira took a lie detector test on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday (March 25) to find out if her hips really do lie, and the results might surprise you. The scene was set and polygraph administrators Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon prepared for the worst as the "Hips Don't Lie" artist's hips were hooked up to the machine.
The prongs on the machine moved back and forth to the rhythm of the standout's hips to finally reveal, after years of curiosity, that Shakira's hips really don't lie! The world can now rest-assured that Shakira tells the truth and that the single is a completely factual body of work.
"It checks out. They're telling the truth," Barrymore deduced of Shakira's hips.
"Her hips really don't lie," Fallon exclaimed in shock.
"I told you," Shakira bragged to close out the segment.
The hitmaker also discussed her latest album (seizing the honor of "most-streamed album of 2024" only 24 hours after its release) with Fallon, diving into what inspired the lyrics, her children's involvement in her career, fun collabs, female empowerment, and more!
The songstress just released her latest album (standing out as her first record release in seven years), Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, which translates to "Women No Longer Cry." The artist joked that she thinks it's men's turn to cry because women have "done that for too long, you know?"
"For too long we've been sent to cry with a script in our hands and without an end just because we are women. We have to conceal our pain in front of our kids in front of society. We have to heal in a certain way. And I don't think anyone should tell us how to feel. Like no one is supposed to tell a 'She Wolf' how to lick her wounds you know? I think that now, women decide when to cry, how to cry, and until when."
Shakira attributes the dedication she derived to craft this record from divorcing her husband because he was "holding her back." She also took time to dote on her fans who have been with her since the beginning.
"I'm overwhelmed. I really am. I have the best fans in the world the best ones. They're just insanely amazing. They've been with me in good times, in the bad times. They support me all the time. I feel accompanied through each one of the processes I go through in life. They're my pack. They've got me. They've got my back."
To close the show, she spoke about her epic collab with Cardi B (featured on album track "Punterìa"), a New York surprise that fans can look forward to on social media in the coming days, and anticipation for a future tour.
