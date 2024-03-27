49ers CEO Jed York Breaks Silence On Brock Purdy's Contract Situation

San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York acknowledged the significant pay increase that quarterback Brock Purdy is due to receive.

"It's a good problem when your quarterback is one of the highest-paid guys on your team and in the league," York told reporters Tuesday at the NFL's Annual League Meeting in Orlando, Fla., via the Bay Area News Group .

Purdy, 24, who enters his third season since being selected at No. 262 overall, the last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, will be eligible for a contract extension after the 2024 season in adherence with league rules. The former Iowa State standout is the cheapest full-time starting quarterback in the NFL with only $1.004 million counting against the 49ers' salary cap this season, less than Niners backups Josh Dobbs ($2.25 million) and Brandon Allen ($2.02 million), as part of his rookie deal.

Purdy made an $870,000 salary during his second season. The third-year quarterback took over as San Francisco's starter amid multiple injuries late in his rookie season.

Purdy threw for 4,280 yards, 31 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on 308 of 44 passing, leading the Niners to an NFC Championship and Super Bowl appearance during his first full season as the Niners' quarterback in 2023. San Francisco a 17-7 regular season record since Purdy over as the team's starter in 2022.