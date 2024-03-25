49ers GM John Lynch Breaks Silence On Brandon Aiyuk Trade Speculation
By Jason Hall
March 25, 2024
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk will not be available for a trade as the team is discussing a new contract with him during the NFL Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida, on Monday (March 25), ESPN's Nick Wagoner reports.
Lynch, 52, a Pro Football Hall of Fame safety, broke his silence after Aiyuk acknowledged his frustration about entering the final year of his rookie deal during the Niners' exit interviews in February, noting that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin asked him "what's going on" in relation to the apparent disgruntled receiver.
"[Tomlin] is like, 'Bro, what's going on,'" Lynch said, laughing. "I promise you nothing's going on there. We're actively talking with Brandon trying to figure something out. We have a good history of working with the guys we want to get done to get something done and it takes two sides. So, can we do that? We'll see. There's a number of different directions that it could go but we appreciate the heck out of Brandon and who he is as a player, and we want him to be a part of the Niners. We're going to work towards making that a reality."
Aiyuk spoke to reporters on February 13, two days after San Francisco's Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and addressed his future with the team after his girlfriend, Rochelle Searight, and a former teammate both appeared to hint at a possible departure.
Aiyuk responded, "if that's the right move, yeah," when asked if he hoped to remain with the 49ers moving forward during the team's exit interviews on Tuesday (February 13). The second-team All-Pro then said "being a champion" when asked what would make staying in the Bay Area the right move.
On February 12, Searight shared a since-deleted TikTok detailing her "travel day of shame" following the Niners' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.
Brandon Aiyuk was asked if he hopes to stay with the #49ers. “If that’s the right move.” pic.twitter.com/6NDPagaeok— Tracy Sandler (@TracyFGSN) February 13, 2024
“This might have been the last day we touched foot on Levi’s Stadium … because we might not be out here next season,” Searight said.
Aiyuk's longtime friend and former Sierra College teammate, Draysean Hudson, also appeared to hint at a potential departure from the Niners after the All-Pro receiver was limited to just three receptions in Super Bowl LVIII.
Brandon Aiyuk’s Brother (Best Friend) On IG pic.twitter.com/WedP0QYiZ8— WayneBreezie (@thewaynebreezie) February 13, 2024
"This is the exact reason why we leaving San Francisco," Hudson wrote. "Thank you 49ers for drafting my brother we are forever grateful.
"BA to Vegas," Hudson added with a pirate emoji, teasing interest in joining the Las Vegas Raiders. "Why does your All-Pro 1,300 yard receiver have three catches in the Super Bowl??"
Aiyuk recorded a career-best 1,342 yards, as well as seven touchdowns and 75 receptions, during the 2023 regular season, but was limited to just nine receptions for 149 yards and one touchdown in three playoff appearances, including three receptions for 49 yards on six targets in Super Bowl LVIII. San Francisco has invoked the fifth-year option on Aiyuk's contract, so he will be signed until the 2025 offseason unless he's traded sooner.