Beyonce Shares Jaw-Dropping Tracklist For Her 'Cowboy Carter' Album

Of course, the album also features her previously released singles "Texas Hold 'Em" and 16 Carriages." Both country-inspired songs dropped after she announced Act II after her Verizon commercial debuted after Usher's halftime performance at Super Bowl LVIII. Since then, the Grammy award-winning singer has shared several covers for her album, and revealed the roots of her forthcoming LP. She confirmed it "ain’t a Country album. This is a 'Beyoncé' album."



"This album has been over five years in the making," she explained in a lengthy Instagram post. "It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history."



COWBOY CARTER is slated to drop on Friday, March 29. Soon after its release, Beyoncé will be honored with the Innovator Award at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Fans across the country will be able to watch and find out the all the winners of the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards live as the show will be airing live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, April 1st from 8pm-10pm ET live/PT tape-delayed on FOX. The event will also be broadcast on iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the free iHeartRadio app.

And catch all the action from the Yellow Carpet from your favorite artists this year by tuning in to the iHeartRadio Music Awards - On The Carpet Live! Presented by Otezla at 5:30pm ET/2:30PT via iHeartRadio's YouTube, Twitch and Facebook accounts.