Cozy Beach Town Named The Best Summer Destination In Washington

Summertime is the peak season to experience just about any activity. Spending days in a massive theme park, taking scenic hikes through national parks, and soaking up the sun on a balmy beach are just some exciting things one can do during the season. Many destinations, however, stick out for taking advantage of the warm temperatures and amazing amenities to become a top-tier travel spot.

That's why TravelPulse presented a list of every state's best place to visit during the summer. Long Beach was named Washington State's top summer travel destination!

This cozy beach town rests on the peninsula of the same name and offers plenty of activities during the season, including camping, the iconic Boardwalk, museums, and much more. Here's why it earned a place on the list:

"Home to nearly 30 miles of sand, this coastal town sure does what it says on the label. In addition to the long stretch of beach, you'll find enough classic diversions (think go-carts and mini-golf) to keep you making memories all summer long. If that wasn't enough, Long Beach is reknowned for being a great place to fly a kite, with an international kite festival typically taking place each summer."

Want more travel recommendations? Check out the full report on travelpulse.com.