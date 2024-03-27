Eva Mendes Reveals Real Reason She Stepped Away From Acting Career

It was a "no-brainer" for Eva Mendes to press pause on her extensive acting career in 2016. At least, that is what the former "Hitch" actress told Today on Tuesday (March 26).

Mendes stepped away from the spotlight eight years ago after starring in husband Ryan Gosling's "2014 directorial debut," (per E! News) Lost River.

"It was like a no-brainer. I'm so lucky if I could have this time with my children."

Gosling and Mendes started dating in 2011 and tied the knot during a private ceremony in November 2022. The pair share two daughters together, 9-year-old Esmeralda and 7-year-old Amada, whom they love very much. Mendes was perfectly fine with Gosling continuing his acting career as she put hers on hold. She noted it as an "unspoken agreement" between them.

"It was almost like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, 'ok, he's going to work and I'm going to work. I'm just going to work here,'. He went and he did his job. He just happens to be really good at his job."