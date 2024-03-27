Eva Mendes Reveals Real Reason She Stepped Away From Acting Career
By Logan DeLoye
March 27, 2024
It was a "no-brainer" for Eva Mendes to press pause on her extensive acting career in 2016. At least, that is what the former "Hitch" actress told Today on Tuesday (March 26).
Mendes stepped away from the spotlight eight years ago after starring in husband Ryan Gosling's "2014 directorial debut," (per E! News) Lost River.
"It was like a no-brainer. I'm so lucky if I could have this time with my children."
Gosling and Mendes started dating in 2011 and tied the knot during a private ceremony in November 2022. The pair share two daughters together, 9-year-old Esmeralda and 7-year-old Amada, whom they love very much. Mendes was perfectly fine with Gosling continuing his acting career as she put hers on hold. She noted it as an "unspoken agreement" between them.
"It was almost like a non-verbal agreement that it was like, 'ok, he's going to work and I'm going to work. I'm just going to work here,'. He went and he did his job. He just happens to be really good at his job."
Any project Mendes decides to take on has to be close to home so that she can be present with their daughters.
"Acting takes you on location. It takes you away."
The dynamic Hollywood duo take turns "holding down the fort at home" assuring that one parent is always with their daughters when the other is working on a new project or attending a social event. For example, Mendes was at home with Esmerelda and Amada while Gosling was filming Barbie, and Gosling stayed with their daughters when Mendes jetted off for Milan Fashion Week last month.