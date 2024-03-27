Georgia City Crowned One Of The 'Most Beautiful Cities' In The U.S.

America the Beautiful. The country has truly earned the loving nickname that has managed to stand the test of time, and for good reason. From the Rocky Mountain highs and the vibrant low valleys to the popular cities offering non-stop entertainment, wherever you go in the U.S., you are guaranteed to experience something truly special.

According to a list compiled by Travel A Lot, the coastal Georgia city of Savannah is one of the most beautiful cities in America, joining other gorgeous destinations like a tropical paradise in Hawaii, a picturesque waterside town in Alaska and a bustling hub in Louisiana.

Not only is Savannah a beautiful place to visit with its stunning scenery and "timeless Southern charm," it was even named one of the best riverfront towns to visit in the entire country.

Here's what the site had to say about Savannah:

"Nestled along the scenic banks of the Savannah River, Savannah, Georgia, exudes timeless Southern charm. Renowned for its historic cobblestone streets, antebellum architecture, and lush public squares shaded by ancient oaks, this city captivates with its graceful beauty. From historic landmarks to vibrant gardens, Savannah invites exploration into its enchanting blend of history and natural splendor."

