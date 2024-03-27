Michigan Eatery Named 'Best Casual Restaurant' In The Entire State

By Logan DeLoye

March 27, 2024

Hot dogs
Photo: Moment RF

Sometimes, it's nice to enjoy a fancy dinner out on the town with friends, family, or partners. Other times, dressing up and spending a lot of money can seem like a hassle. That's where the most casual restaurant in all of Michigan comes in. Why break the bank when you can enjoy fresh, quality food inside a restaurant that does not use decor to compensate for taste and take all of your money?

According to a list compiled by The Daily Meal, the most causal restaurant in Michigan is American Coney Island in Detroit .

Here's what The Daily Meal detailed about the absolute best casual restaurant in the entire state:

"In Detroit, there's an epic rivalry going back decades between two neighboring hot dog stands, American Coney Island and Lafayette Coney Island, but both belong on our list for serving legendary hot dogs. Family-owned and -operated since 1917, American's claim to fame is the classic coney-style dog. The hot dogs are made with a proprietary blend that is exclusively produced for the company by Dearborn Sausage company. A hot dog gets placed into a warm steamed bun, then topped with a Greek-spiced beef-heart-based chili sauce developed by founder Gust Keros, a heap of diced onions, and a squirt of mustard. No trip to Detroit is complete without a coney dog."

For a continued list of the best casual restaurants across America visit thedailymeal.com.

