Missouri Spot Named The Best Beach In The State

By Sarah Tate

March 27, 2024

Photo: Ana Rocio Garcia Franco/Moment/Getty Images

Spring is finally here and with it comes warmer weather and sunnier skies. What better way to celebrate longer days, spring break vacations and much-needed getaways than with a trip to the best beach in the state? Reader's Digest looked at beaches across the U.S. to determine which are the best around, compiling a list of the top spot in each state that will be the perfect setting for spending some quality time in the sun.

According to RD, the best beach in all of Missouri can be found in Rolla at the quarry-turned-attraction Fugitive Beach. Here's what the site had to say about the best beach in the Show-Me State:

"Chances are, you'll happily stay a prisoner at this popular man-made beach, water park, and recreation area less than two hours from St. Louis, in Rolla. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch has the scoop on this 'old quarry that has been turned into a tourist attraction,' where you'll have plenty of entertaining options, including the chance to 'zoom down a 60-foot slide, jump off 15- or 20-foot cliffs, of just take a swim, float, or play volleyball on the sand beach.' A day at Fugitive Beach is a mere $8 for adults or $5 for children, which makes it the start of a great summer vacation package."

Check out the full list at Reader's Digest to see more of the best beaches around the country.

