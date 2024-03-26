Missouri Eatery Named The 'Most Expensive' Restaurant In The State

Everyone loves a good deal, especially when it comes to finding a memorable meal at a fraction of the price of a fine-dining establishment. However, every once in a while you may want to splurge on a deliciously decadent meal.

LoveFood searched around the country for some incredible restaurants where dining in may cost a pretty penny but it is well worth the price tag, basing its picks on "the priciest main course or tasting menu, and avoiding spots with just one very expensive dish."

According to the site, the most expensive restaurant in all of Missouri is Pierpont's at Union Station, a popular eatery in Kansas City with quality meats, seafoods and small plates sure to impress. Pierpont's is located at 30 W. Pershing Road.

Here's what the site had to say about Missouri's most expensive restaurant:

"This elegant restaurant, inside Kansas City's Union Station, dishes up small plates, seafood dishes, and prime cuts of meat such as the so-called Kansas City Strip, a bone-in rib-eye steak priced at $95. It's the priciest main dish at Pierpont's, although steeper still are the seafood towers, costing up to $220 — generous enough to share between at least two."

Check out the full list at lovefood.com to see more of the most expensive restaurants around the country.