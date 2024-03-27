NCAA President Calls For Ban On Prop Bets Amid Recent Controversies

The NCAA is pushing to ban proposition bets involving college athletes amid several recent gambling scandals stemming from various sports, NCAA President and former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced in a statement shared on Wednesday (March 27).

The NCAA, which governs college athletics, is aiming to eliminate wagering on a certain statistic or player, arguing that it could make them especially vulnerable to outside influence, with key plays or injury absences swinging major sums.

"Sports betting issues are on the rise across the country with prop bets continuing to threaten the integrity of competitions and leading to student-athletes and professional athletes getting harassed," Baker said in the statement. "The NCAA has been working with states to deal with these threats and many are responding by banning college prop bets.

"This week we will be contacting officials across the country in states that still allow these bets and ask them to join Ohio, Vermont, Maryland and many others and remove college prop bets from all betting markets," Baker added. "The NCAA is drawing the line on sports betting to protect student-athletes and to protect the integrity of the game -- issues across the country these last several days show there is more work to be done."