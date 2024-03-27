North Carolina Spot Named The Best Beach In The State

Spring is finally here and with it comes warmer weather and sunnier skies. What better way to celebrate longer days, spring break vacations and much-needed getaways than with a trip to the best beach in the state? Reader's Digest looked at beaches across the U.S. to determine which are the best around, compiling a list of the top spot in each state that will be the perfect setting for spending some quality time in the sun.

According to RD, the best beach in all of North Carolina can be found in the Outer Banks at Emerald Isle. Here's what the site had to say about the best beach in the Tar Heel State:

"The Travel Channel reports that 'Emerald Isle is the crown jewel of North Carolina's Crystal Coast. The island is sandwiched between the Atlantic Ocean on the south and the Bogue Sound to the north making for calm, crystalline waters perfect for wading and frolicking in the surf.' As if that wasn't enough to tempt you to the southern Outer Banks, you can also 'set off on a coastal boat tour in search of dolphins, local birds, and a glimpse of wild ponies on the barrier islands.' Sold!"

