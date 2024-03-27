Pennsylvania Eatery Named 'Best Casual Restaurant' In The Entire State

Sometimes, it's nice to enjoy a fancy dinner out on the town with friends, family, or partners. Other times, dressing up and spending a lot of money can seem like a hassle. That's where the most casual restaurant in all of Pennsylvania comes in. Why break the bank when you can enjoy fresh, quality food inside a restaurant that does not use decor to compensate for taste and take all of your money?

According to a list compiled by The Daily Meal, the most causal restaurant in Pennsylvania is John's Roast Pork in South Philadelphia.

Here's what The Daily Meal detailed about the absolute best casual restaurant in the entire state.

"When John's Roast Pork opened in 1930 in South Philadelphia, it was surrounded by factories. Time passed and the factories are gone, but John's remains, and they're still churning out their world-famous roast pork sandwiches. The sandwich shop has has been awarded the James Beard Foundation Award for Culinary Excellence! The key to their delicious pork is the family recipe that has been used for over 90 years. It's a closely guarded secret — only three people currently know how to make it. The pork is deboned in-house and then seasoned with the family's spices and roasted for four hours. After that, the meat is soaked in its own gravy, sliced, and served. Simple is better with this sandwich; gravy-soaked pork on a torpedo roll with aged provolone and sautéed spinach is the key to lunchtime perfection."

