PHOTOS: Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriend Spotted With Ring On Wedding Finger

Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti engaged?

That is the question on everyone's minds after the 25-year-old Italian supermodel was spotted with a silver ring on one finger in particular on Tuesday (March 26). According to Daily Mail, the two went out for lunch in Los Angeles and fans were quick to notice a shiny silver ring placed perfectly on the model's wedding finger.

The pair dined at Yuca's where Ceretti was seen placing her hand on DiCaprio's back, as the silver ring in question remained very visible atop the 49-year-old Titanic star's white shirt. Photos shared by Daily Mail show the duo eating outside as every move the model makes clearly displays the ring.

DiCaprio, dressed in a casual white tee, black hat, and khaki shorts with a mask strapped around his ears, fed the model a bite of his meal as they enjoyed precious moments together in the City of Angels. Aside from the aforementioned silver ring, Ceretti, chic as ever, donned a stylish, black buttoned-up cardigan with a white camisole, jeans, and and black and silver belt to accent her chunky silver jewelry.

Per Today, the star-studded couple have been linked since summer 2023 after being "photographed together on several occasions." They were seen celebrating "spooky season" together last year in addition to an "epic birthday bash" held by DiCaprio himself.

Check out Daily Mail for photos of the assumed engagement ring.