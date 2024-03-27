Two California Destinations Named Among 'Most Beautiful Cities in the US'

America is home to a variety of stunning man-made cities, each presenting their own unique quirks. Travel A Lot listed the most beautiful cities across the country taking into account distinction, culture, landscape, and more. Something about each city that made the list is so special that people continue to rave about their awe-inspiring intricacies to this day.

Per the list, the most beautiful cities in California are Carmel-By-the-Sea and San Francisco. These cities were also named among the most beautiful in America. Others on the list include Savannah, Georgia, Stowe, Vermont, Colorado Springs, Colorado, and more!

Here's what Travel A Lot had to say about the most beautiful cities in the entire state:

Carmel-By-the-Sea:

"Carmel-by-the-Sea, California, is a coastal gem radiating artistic allure. This village captivates with quaint cottages, flower-lined streets, and white-sand beaches against the Pacific backdrop. Renowned for its thriving arts scene, Carmel boasts galleries, charming boutiques, and a serene ambiance that makes it a picturesque haven, inviting visitors to bask in its coastal beauty."

San Francisco:

"San Francisco, California, is a city of iconic landmarks and eclectic charm. The Golden Gate Bridge spans the bay, connecting the city to Marin County. Victorian houses line the streets, and cable cars climb steep hills with panoramic views. From Fisherman's Wharf to the vibrant neighborhoods, San Francisco is a cultural mosaic with a rich history, innovation, and scenic beauty."

For a continued list of the 13 most beautiful cities in the country visit travel.alot.com.