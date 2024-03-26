California Spot Named 'Best Summer Vacation Destination' In The State

Have you solidified your summer travel plans?

Spring is finally here and that means that summer is just around the corner. The sunshine season is on the horizon, and what better way to build anticipation for warm weather and exploration than by planning a trip to the most sought after summer vacation destination in California. There are a handful of fun places to adventure to across the state, but only one stood out from all the rest.

If you're in the process of planning 2024 summer travels with friends, family, or even a solo trip, look no further than this popular California gem!

According to a list compiled by Travel Pulse, the best summer vacation destination in California is Catalina Island. Travel Pulse praised this top-notch location for its sunny atmosphere and unique natural attractions.

Here's what Travel Pulse had to say about the best summer vacation destination in the entire state:

"Summertime is the warmest and driest time of the year on the Channel Islands, and Catalina is the shining star of these pearls of the Pacific. Take the ferry over to soak up the Mediterranean climate and an atmosphere that will remind you of the Riviera."

