The trailer also features a rare cut of Meek Mill and Drake's collaboration "Going Bad." In addition to Smith and Lawrence, the film also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig and Eric Dane. DJ Khaled and Joyner Lucas are also set to make appearance in the movie. Lucas recently spoke about his role in the fourth Bad Boys flick during his recent interview with The Breakfast Club. The New England native touched on his involvement in the upcoming film.



"Will Smith had me in 'Bad Boys 4,' which is fire," Lucas said. "Nobody in that movie has a big role except Martin and Will."



Will Smith and Martin Lawrence began working on the film shortly after they released the third installment Bad Boys For Life in 2020. After filming wrapped earlier this year, the duo announced the release date in a hilarious video they posted to social media. Look out for Bad Boys: Ride Or Die in theaters June 7.