Alex Rodriguez, Marc Lore Break Silence On Nixed Timberwolves Purchase

Baseball legend Alex Rodriguez and businessman Marc Lore issued a statement after Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx owner Glen Taylor revealed that their purchase of majority ownership in both franchises was nixed on Thursday (March 28).

"We are disappointed with Glen Taylor's public statement today. We have fulfilled our obligations, have all necessary funding and are fully committed to closing our purchase of the team as soon as the NBA completes its approval process," Rodriguez and Lore said in the statement, which was reshared by the Athletic's Shams Charania. "Glen Taylor's statement is an unfortunate case of seller's remorse that is short sighted and disruptive to the team and the fans during a historic winning season."