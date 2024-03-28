Alex Rodriguez's Purchase Of Timberwolves' Majority Ownership Nixed

Baseball legend Alex Rodriguez and businessman Marc Lore's deal to become majority owners of the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves and WNBA's Minnesota Lynx has been nixed, current majority owner Glen Taylor confirmed in a statement shared on the team's official website Thursday (March 28).

Rodriguez, 48, and Lore, 52, had previously purchased 40% of ownership stakes in the two franchises for $600 million and were expected to control 80% as part of the new deal, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported in December 2023. The deal, however, expired on Wednesday (March 27) after a 90-day period following the exercise notice issued by Rodriguez and Lore.

“I will continue to work with Marc, Alex and the rest of the ownership group to ensure our teams have the necessary resources to compete at the highest levels on and off the court,” Taylor said in the statement shared on Thursday. “The Timberwolves and Lynx are no longer for sale.”