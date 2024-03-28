Gisele's Boyfriend Attends Her First Public Event After Tom Brady Comments

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen's new boyfriend, jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente, was spotted supporting her at her first public event since denying rumors of cheating on her ex-husband, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, Wednesday (March 28) night.

Another guest in attendance recorded Valente at the launch of Bündchen's new cookbook, 'Nourish,' at The Hub in Miami Beach. The event came days after Bündchen broke her silence after rumors of her having cheated on Brady were "amplified" recently.

“That is a lie,” Bündchen said while addressing the speculation in an interview with the New York Times published last Saturday (March 23).

Bündchen's comments came weeks after reports that Brady had reportedly "accepted" that her relationship with Valente began "years ago," a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Daily Mail.

“This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful,” Bündchen told the New York Times. “They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family. Of course, for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified.”

Last month, Page Six reported that representatives for Brady and Bündchen were disputing in the press over her reported new relationship with Valente, who she was reported to be "deeply in love" with.

“They have been dating since June. They’re taking it slow. They started out as great friends first. She’s very private about this and wanted to keep it quiet while they got to know each other,” the sources claimed.

Sources linked to Brady then claimed that the relationship started much earlier, telling TMZ, "They should add '2021' after June. Then the headline would be accurate."

Brady and Bündchen filed for divorce in October 2022 and were reported to have separated in June 2021. Valente and his brother, also a trainer, had been spotted with Bündchen on several trips to Costa Rica and her native Brazil since November 2022, though the supermodel previously claimed that things were platonic, calling him a "true friend."

A source claimed that Bündchen and Valente were reported to have "had a conversation and became a couple" in July 2023, Page Six reported last week after another source said they saw the two kissing on Valentine's Day in Miami.

Brady was spotted multiple times with supermodel Irina Shayk following his divorce, however, reports indicated that it wasn't a serious relationship. Brady and Bündchen share two children together and the retired quarterback has another son from his prior relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.