Green Day Announce Surprise Intimate Show
By Katrina Nattress
March 28, 2024
As Green Day gears up for their massive Saviors tour, they're warming up with some intimate shows in their home state of California. Last week they played at a small venue in Anaheim, and next week they're going home to the Bay Area for a show at the 1,300-person capacity club the Fillmore, which is special for multiple reasons.
"CALLING ALL SAVIORS, WE’RE COMING TO THE BAY!!" Green Day wrote on Instagram. "See you on Tuesday, April 2nd, at @thefillmore for an extra special show benefiting the @rhrn_climate Alliance (they help combat the human rights crisis resulting from climate change)."
Green Day released their latest album Saviors earlier this year and will tour North America this summer in support (as well as playing Dookie and American Idiot in their entireties to celebrate milestone anniversaries). See their Instagram post and check out the full list of tour dates below.
Green Day 2024 North American Tour Dates
07/29 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park $
08/01 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre $
08/03 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music and Arts Festival
08/05 – New York, NY @ Citi Field $
08/07 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park $
08/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park $
08/10 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium $
08/13 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field $
08/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ^
08/17 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Field $
08/20 – Kansas City, KS @ Azura Amphitheatre ^
08/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Great American Ballpark $
08/24 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field $
08/26 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^
08/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Truist Park $
08/30 – Nashville, TN @ Geodis Park $
09/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PNC Park $
09/04 – Detroit, MI @ Comerica Park $
09/07 – Denver, CO @ Coors Field $
09/10 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater ^
09/11 – Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field $
09/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium $
09/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field $
09/20 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park $
09/23 – Seattle, WA @ T-Mobile Park $
09/25 – Portland, OR @ Providence Park $
09/28 – San Diego, CA @ Petco Park $
$ = w/ The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas
^ = w/ Rancid and The Linda Lindas only