Green Day Announce Surprise Intimate Show

As Green Day gears up for their massive Saviors tour, they're warming up with some intimate shows in their home state of California. Last week they played at a small venue in Anaheim, and next week they're going home to the Bay Area for a show at the 1,300-person capacity club the Fillmore, which is special for multiple reasons.

"CALLING ALL SAVIORS, WE’RE COMING TO THE BAY!!" Green Day wrote on Instagram. "See you on Tuesday, April 2nd, at @thefillmore for an extra special show benefiting the @rhrn_climate Alliance (they help combat the human rights crisis resulting from climate change)."

Green Day released their latest album Saviors earlier this year and will tour North America this summer in support (as well as playing Dookie and American Idiot in their entireties to celebrate milestone anniversaries). See their Instagram post and check out the full list of tour dates below.