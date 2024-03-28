Historic Mansion Named The 'Most Underrated' Spot In Washington

Thousands of fascinating landmarks and sites can be found in the United States, from underwater caves and abandoned towns to captivating museums and towering skyscrapers. For many reasons, some intriguing spots may not immediately pop up on people's radars. It's often these under-the-radar locales that offer some truly unforgettable memories.

If you're interested in these destinations, 24/7 Tempo updated its list of every state's "most underrated" attraction. Writers consulted several travel guide websites to put together the list.

Thornewood Castle was named Washington State's most underrated tourist spot! This century-old structure is a must-visit for history buffs, thrill-seekers, and people who enjoy gazing upon beautiful architecture. Writers dove into what makes this beautiful castle so appealing:

"Thornewood Castle was built in 1911 at the request of Mr. Chester Thorne and featured in the Stephen King movie 'Rose Red.' After the movie came out, rumors began spreading that this mansion was indeed haunted, thrilling paranormal hunters. However, the new owners refute those rumors and insist Thorne built the house out of love. Regardless of whether or not the house is haunted, it is still considered a fun and beautiful place to stay."