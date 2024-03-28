Historic Mansion Named The 'Most Underrated' Spot In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

March 28, 2024

Young woman exploring formal garden
Photo: lolostock / iStock / Getty Images

Thousands of fascinating landmarks and sites can be found in the United States, from underwater caves and abandoned towns to captivating museums and towering skyscrapers. For many reasons, some intriguing spots may not immediately pop up on people's radars. It's often these under-the-radar locales that offer some truly unforgettable memories.

If you're interested in these destinations, 24/7 Tempo updated its list of every state's "most underrated" attraction. Writers consulted several travel guide websites to put together the list.

Thornewood Castle was named Washington State's most underrated tourist spot! This century-old structure is a must-visit for history buffs, thrill-seekers, and people who enjoy gazing upon beautiful architecture. Writers dove into what makes this beautiful castle so appealing:

"Thornewood Castle was built in 1911 at the request of Mr. Chester Thorne and featured in the Stephen King movie 'Rose Red.' After the movie came out, rumors began spreading that this mansion was indeed haunted, thrilling paranormal hunters. However, the new owners refute those rumors and insist Thorne built the house out of love. Regardless of whether or not the house is haunted, it is still considered a fun and beautiful place to stay."

You can find this spot at 8601 N Thorne Ln SW in Lakewood.

Check out the full rundown on 24/7 Tempo's website.

Advertise With Us
Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

Connect

Explore

iHeart

Live Radio

Podcasts

Artist Radio

Exclusives

News

Features

Events

Contests

Photos

Information

About

Advertise

Blog

Brand Guidelines

Contest Guidelines

Subscription Offers

Jobs

Get the App

Automotive

Home

Mobile

Wearables

© 2024 iHeartMedia, Inc.