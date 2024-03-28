Longtime Eatery Crowned The 'Best Casual Restaurant' In Colorado

Dining in a restaurant is more about having a great meal. Many factors can elevate the dining experience, including decor, location, relaxing vibes, and great service from the employees. Some people visit eateries just to unwind, and plenty of establishments are perfect for those relaxing moments.

That's why The Daily Meal published a list of every state's "best casual" restaurant. Writers compiled the list based on several factors, including menu prices, ambiance, reputation, longevity, and is worth the travel.

According to the website, Colorado's best casual restaurant is Steuben's! Customers adore this neighborhood spot's satisfying comfort food, including iconic burgers, fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, crab cakes, and much more. Writers also detailed what makes this longtime eatery so great:

"Opened in 2007, but named in honor of a famous restaurant and nightclub that co-proprietor Josh Wolkon's great-uncles owned in Boston for several decades in the middle of the last century, Steuben's is a neighborhood diner serving American regional specialties. Representing Colorado's neighbor, New Mexico, the menu presents what is regularly named the best green chile (or chili, as Steuben's puts it) cheeseburger in Denver. Said to be inspired by the classic version at the Owl Bar in San Antonio, New Mexico, it's a fat burger patty topped with American cheese into which green chile strips seem to melt. Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, and mustard ornament the burger, which is served on a challah bun."