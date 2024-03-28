PHOTOS: Mariah Carey Celebrates 55th 'Anniversary' In Style On Luxury Boat

Mariah Carey spent Wednesday (March 27) on a luxury boat draped in a sparkling gown to ring in her 55th anniversary. That's right. Mariah Carey does not celebrate her birthday. Instead, she kicks off each new age with an anniversary adventure! The "Fantasy" songstress commented on a fan tweet in 2023 to let the world know that she is simply done with birthdays.

“I don’t have birthdays. No, well, I just have anniversaries. I decided to do that. And I’ve noticed that people who decide not to have birthdays, they just don’t have them.”

Carey took to Instagram on her "anniversary," posting a photo of herself siting on the bow of a boat amid clear, blue seas. The dazzling artist stunned in a purple-ish, sequin gown, sparkly like the smile she wore to complete the fabulous fit. The hitmaker looks to be in full glam, sporting a slicked-back curly ponytail as she enjoys her special day in style.

According to Billboard, Carey is about to embark on yet another adventure this spring with the debut of her "The Celebration of Mimi" residency in Las Vegas, slated to begin on April 12th. Fans can catch the exciting series of performances, in honor "fan-favorite" album 2005's The Emancipation of Mimi, at Dolby Live in Park MGM through April 27th.

Reminisce The Emancipation of Mimi in its entirety to prepare for Carey's Vegas residency on iHeartRadio now!