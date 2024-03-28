Tennessee Eatery Named The 'Best Casual Restaurant' In The State

One of the great things about the variety of restaurants around the country is that there is an establishment for every basically any occasion you could ever want. From fancy restaurants perfect for celebrating an anniversary or special event to laid-back shacks with incredible food that won't cost an arm and a leg.

The Daily Meal compiled a list of the best casual restaurant in each state, and the eatery that earned the top spot for Tennessee is Gus's Fried Chicken, which, as the name implies, serves up some pretty tasty fried chicken. Gus's Fried Chicken has several locations around Tennessee. Find your nearest one by visiting the restaurant's website.

Here's what The Daily Meal had to say about the best casual restaurant in all of Tennessee:

"If you find yourself in Memphis and in the mood for quite possibly the best fried chicken you will ever eat, head on over to Gus's — or even better, visit the original location, a small shack located 40 miles outside of town. You'd be wise to order a half-chicken so you can try a little bit of everything. Supremely crisp and crunchy on the golden-brown exterior, it remains moist and juicy on the inside. Seriously, time stands still while you're eating this chicken. It's insanely good."

