Tennessee Eatery Named The 'Most Expensive' Restaurant In The State

Everyone loves a good deal, especially when it comes to finding a memorable meal at a fraction of the price of a fine-dining establishment. However, every once in a while you may want to splurge on a deliciously decadent meal.

LoveFood searched around the country for some incredible restaurants where dining in may cost a pretty penny but it is well worth the price tag, basing its picks on "the priciest main course or tasting menu, and avoiding spots with just one very expensive dish."

According to the site, the most expensive restaurant in all of Tennessee is Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse in Nashville, which serves up a pricey wagyu filet for nearly $170. Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse is located at 300 4th Avenue N.

Here's what the site had to say about Tennessee's most expensive restaurant:

"This stylist Arts District steakhouse (a sister location to Kentucky's most expensive restaurant) is a favorite special occasion spot thank to its elegant atmosphere and excellent, hand-crafted steaks. Meat this good doesn't come cheap, of course. The priciest option for a main course at Jeff Ruby's is a 6oz wagyu filet, $168. You can always splash out a little more by adding embellishments like red king crab or Louisiana crawfish too."

Check out the full list at lovefood.com to see more of the most expensive restaurants around the country.