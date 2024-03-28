The Absolute 'Best Suburb' To Live In California

California is full of so many wonderful suburbs that it can be hard to choose the best place to live. Some people choose which suburb to live in based on their desired lifestyle. For example, individuals who enjoy boating and swimming might desire to live in a suburb next to a body of water. Individuals who take pleasure in a good hike might want to live in a neighborhood near forestation and trails.

To some, surroundings are less important than factors like safety, home value, education, and proximity to quality medical facilities. Regardless of your preference, there is one suburb in California known for being the absolute best place to live!

According to a list compiled by Niche, the best suburb to live in California is Santa Monica.

Here's what Niche had to say about the best suburb in all of California:

"Santa Monica is a town in California with a population of 92,168. Santa Monica is in Los Angeles County and is one of the best places to live in California. Living in Santa Monica offers residents an urban feel and most residents rent their homes. In Santa Monica there are a lot of bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and parks. Many young professionals live in Santa Monica and residents tend to be liberal. The public schools in Santa Monica are highly rated."

For a continued list of the best suburbs across the state visit niche.com.