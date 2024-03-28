California Eatery Named 'Best Casual Restaurant' In The Entire State

Sometimes, it's nice to enjoy a fancy dinner out on the town with friends, family, or partners. Other times, dressing up and spending a lot of money can seem like a hassle. That's where the most casual restaurant in all of California comes in. Why break the bank when you can enjoy fresh, quality food inside a restaurant that does not use decor to compensate for taste and take all of your money?

According to a list compiled by The Daily Meal, the most causal restaurant in California is La Taqueria in San Francisco.

Here's what The Daily Meal detailed about the absolute best casual restaurant in the entire state:

"When it comes to leaders of a culinary genre, there are few restaurants in America with greater gravitas for their respective focus than San Francisco's La Taqueria has for tacos and burritos. That gives it, and its tacos (carnitas among them, quite arguably the best), quite a heavy reputation to live up to. La Taqueria, just one of the Mission's many casual Mexican joints, does Mexican the way it should be done: fresh. As if the amazing rice-free burritos weren't enough (you'd never notice its absence), there are the tacos. To prepare the carnitas, chef/owner Miguel Jara slow-cooks chunks of pork shoulder in cauldrons of bubbling lard until tender, then roasts it until it's crispy. When it's tucked into a double layer of corn tortillas (or a fresh flour tortilla) and topped with your choice of pinto beans, onions, pico de gallo, cheese, crema, or guacamole (or none of the above), there's no better taco, or burrito, in America."

